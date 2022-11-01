Virat Kohli won't file an official complaint after video of his Perth hotel room was leaked online

Team India star batter Virat Kohli decided not to file an official complaint with the team hotel after a housekeeping staff at the Crown in Perth filmed Kohli’s room and posted it on social media, prompting the former India captain to express his disgust.

On Monday, Kohli posted the video on Instagram with an angry note: “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy.”

“If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

Meanwhile, Team India management asked if Kohli wanted to lodge an official complaint but the batter chose not to escalate the matter further.

“The team management asked Kohli if he wanted to file an official complaint with the hotel. However, he didn’t want to. So from his point of view, the issue won’t be pursued further,” a Team India source was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Earlier, hotel Crown Perth apologised for the shocking incident and said that they have taken action against the perpetrators. The hotel also confirmed that the viral video of Kohli’s room was taken down from the social media handles of the individuals involved.

“The safety and privacy of our guests is our number one priority, and we are incredibly disappointed this incident has occurred. We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” Crown said in a statement.

“We have zero tolerance for this behaviour, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors.

“Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account, and the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform,” it added.

“Crown is conducting an investigation with the third-party contractor and will take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again.

“We are also co-operating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress the investigation,” the statement added.