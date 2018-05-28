First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 27, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virat Kohli wins CEAT International Cricketer of the Year; Rashid Khan bags T20 bowler award

India skipper Virat Kohli won the International Cricketer of the Year Award at the CEAT Cricket Ratings awards which were presented in Mumbai on Monday.

PTI, May 28, 2018

Mumbai: India skipper Virat Kohli won the International Cricketer of the Year Award at the CEAT Cricket Ratings awards which were presented in Mumbai on Monday.

The 29-year-old Kohli had a memorable last season with the bat.

India batsman Rohit Sharma collected the award on behalf of Kohli.

File image of Virat Kohli. Reuters

File image of Virat Kohli. Reuters

India opener Shikhar Dhawan was presented the International Batsman of the Year Award, while New Zealand pace sensation Trent Boult won the International Bowler of the Year Award.

Afghanistan's leg spinner Rashid Khan, who impressed everyone with his skills in the recently concluded Indian Premier League grabbing 21 wickets, was presented with the T20 Bowler of the Year Award.

New Zealand's swashbuckling opening batsman Colin Munro won the T20 Batsman of the Year Award.

Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, who single handedly took the women's team to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup with her breath-taking knock of 171 not out against Australia in the semi-final, won the Outstanding Innings of the Year Award.

Mayank Agarwal, who had a dream domestic season with the bat for Karnataka, was given the Domestic Player of the Year Award.

Agarwal, who received the award at the hands of legendary batsman Dilip Vengsarkar, termed the past year as fantastic.

Eighteen-year-old Shubhman Gill, who made his mark in the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand and the IPL while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders, was the U-19 Player of the Year.

Former Australian all-rounder and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody praised Gill saying he understands the game and had game awareness.

Swashbuckling West Indian batsman Chris Gayle was presented with the Popular Choice Award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed on former India stumper Farokh Engineer.

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar praised Engineer saying he was an outstanding wicket-keeper and a dynamic opening batsman.

Awards: CEAT International Cricketer of the Year

Virat Kohli

CEAT International Batsman of the Year Shikhar Dhawan

CEAT International Bowler of the Year Trent Boult

CEAT T20 Bowler of the Year - Rashid Khan

CEAT T20 Batsman of the Year - Colin Munro

CEAT Outstanding Innings of the Year - Harmanpreet Kaur

CEAT Domestic Player of The Year - Mayank Agarwal

CEAT U 19 Player of The Year - Shubhman Gill

CEAT Popular Choice Award - Chris Gayle

CEAT Lifetime Achievement Award - Farokh Engineer.

Updated Date: May 28, 2018

Tags : #Colin Munro #Farokh Engineer #India #Rashid Khan #Rohit Sharma #Shikhar Dhawan #SportsTracker #Sunil Gavaskar #Virat Kohli

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all