Virat Kohli will continue from where he left in England, says his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

New Delhi: India batter Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma said that the former India captain will play a great inning in the last and final Test match against England.

The rescheduled fifth Test is counted as the fifth match of India's 2021 series in England, which the visitors lead by 2-1. The fifth Test was postponed at the last minute following a COVID-19 outbreak in 2021.

"Virat Kohli was in good form against England before the Test series was rescheduled. So I hope that he will continue this form for a long time. So that he can smash a century and end the of everyone's anticipation," Rajkumar Sharma told ANI.

Talking about Kohli ahead of the Test match against England Sharma said, "Virat will be back with great innings this time and I hope he will back with a bang."

There is no health advisory in place for Indian players currently in England for the fifth and final Test of the series which advises them to practice with low intensity due to fears of COVID-19.

"There is no such kind of info about medical guidance to play with the low intensity he is a player who can play big shots bluntly and he can't play with low intensity," he said.

Sharma further said, "He left the captaincy on his own because he wants to enjoy his cricket. And by relaxing a bit, he wants to concentrate more on his batting. And I have full hope that the way he is playing he will perform well."

Talking about the upcoming Test match against England, Sharma said, "Look, this test match is going to be quite tough. Because England is a very strong team. But our team is also good and right now the Indian team's morale is also very high because we are leading the series. And I hope India will do better and win this series."

Ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England, Team India on Friday began training for the match after arriving in London for the tour. India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 1.

But before that, it will have a four-day warm-up match with Leicestershire from June 24-27 to prepare for the Test.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.