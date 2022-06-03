Virat Kohli will come back to form in England: Ex-India captain

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin has backed out-of-form Virat Kohli to come good in the Test in England. Kohli is undergoing a lean patch with the bat, didn't have a good IPL and is now on a mini break, rested from the T20I series vs South Africa, ahead of the last Test against England. Azharuddin feels the "little break" will help Kohli.

"When Kohli gets a 50, it seems he has failed, of course, he has not done much this year. Everybody, even the best, goes through a bad phase in their career. Kohli has been playing a lot of cricket and now that he has got a little break, hopefully, he will come back to form in England," Azhar told GulfNews.

"There is nothing wrong with his technique. Sometimes you also need a little bit of luck. If he gets one big score, a big hundred, the aggression and the confidence will come back," added Azhar.

On Hardik Pandya's return to form, and bowling, Azhar felt the all-rounder needs to consistently bowl his quota of overs. The former India captain added that Pandya's four overs for Gujarat Titans changed the course of the game in the IPL 2022 final vs Rajasthan Royals.

"He has the ability, he has done well for the Indian team, but because of the injuries, he was not in the team consistently. He has come back now, he is bowling his four overs. How long he will bowl we really don't know. But we definitely want him to bowl since he is an all-rounder," he said.