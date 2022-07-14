Virat Kohli will come back and do well but he has got to find his way: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has shared his views on Virat Kohli's prolonged loss of form. The cricketing legend is of the opinion that the star batter has to find a way himself.

Kohli has been struggling to get big scores for a while now. His last century came in 2019 and in the recent Indian Premier League, he only managed 341 runs from 16 games at a dismal strike rate of 116. His struggles have carried over to the international game as well. After making 11 and 20 in the Edgbaston Test against England, he produced knocks of 1 and 11 in the two T20Is he played.

Despite his wretched form with the bat, Ganguly has backed Kohli to make a comeback, though he added that the batter will have to find a way himself.

"Of course, look at the numbers he has got in international cricket that doesn't happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that, " said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told to news agency ANI.

Kohli's poor form has also invited criticism from former players such as legendary Kapil Dev who had questioned why the batter could not be dropped from T20Is when R Ashwin is from the Test team.

Reacting to the criticism that Kohli is facing, Ganguly said: “These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin (Tendulkar), It has happened to Rahul (Dravid), it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That's part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game.”

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma had come out in support of Kohli after Kapil's attack, saying that the 1983 World Cup-winning captain doesn't know what goes inside the Indian dressing room.

"Kapil Dev doesn't know what goes behind the scenes, we have a thought process, we make the team and there's a good discussion behind that. We give a run to the players, we back them. Whatever goes outside doesn't matter to us, what is going inside does," Rohit had said after the third T20I against England.

Kohli also found support from Kapil's former teammate Sunil Gavaskar who had questioned the extra scrutiny the Indian batter faces.

“I don’t understand the hiatus. When Rohit Sharma doesn’t score, no one talks about it. When some other batter doesn’t score, no one talks about it either. We always say that form is temporary and class is permanent. The approach India has adopted with batting, where you are supposed [go out] and swing the bat, there will be failures,” Gavaskar had said responding to a question over the criticism Kohli is facing.

Meanwhile, India are set to play the second ODI at Lord's against England on Thursday (14 July). They currently lead the series 1-0. Kohli missed the first match due to a niggle. It will be interesting to see whether he returns to the side for the second ODI.

