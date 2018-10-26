Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: A comparison of the mind-boggling numbers of the master and the protege in ODI cricket
Virat Kohli recently became the fastest batsman to reach 10,000-run mark, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's record by 54 innings. Here's a look at the statistical comparison between Kohli and Tendulkar in ODI cricket.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India tied with West Indies
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Rahul Gandhi leads Opposition protest to CBI HQ against sidelining of Alok Verma; courts arrest briefly
-
#MeToo in India: YouGov survey shows 25% of people now wary of hiring members of opposite sex; eastern states least likely
-
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Gulshan Devaiah on MAMI opening film and reuniting with Vasan Bala after Peddlers
-
Ruias bid to regain Essar Steel with late payment smells of moral hazard; banks and govt must look at non-cooperative behaviour
-
#MeToo in Carnatic music: Madras Music Academy's N Murali on addressing sexual harassment allegations against artists
-
'Rahul Gandhi is living in a hallucination': BJP hits back at Congress president over his remarks on CBI row
-
Wrestling World Championships: Pooja Dhanda wins bronze medal in 57kg category; Ritu Phogat, Sakshi Malik falter
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
CBI vs CBI LIVE Updates: लोधी कॉलोनी पुलिस स्टेशन से बाहर आकर बोले राहुल- पीएम सच्चाई से नहीं भाग सकते
-
CBI Vs CBI: कौन हैं एके पटनायक, जिन्हें सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी है बड़ी जिम्मेदारी
-
CBI Vs CBI: नागेश्वर राव के 'हाथ' बांधने वाले SC के फैसले की बड़ी बातें
-
हालिया घटनाओं ने सीबीआई की विश्वसनीयता को खत्म कर दिया था: अरुण जेटली
-
CBI Vs CBI: इन कानूनी दिग्गजों की बहस के आधार पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया फैसला
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
India slept well when Sachin Tendulkar scored well.
Times have changed, the word 'Tendulkar' has been replaced by 'Kohli' and India still sleep well.
They are the only batsmen to complete 10,000 ODI runs by scoring centuries. Tendulkar did it in 2001 against Australia at Indore while Virat Kohli did it in the second ODI against Windies at Visakhapatnam as he achieved the landmark of amassing 10,000 ODI runs just like his idol.
Who is better? Well, let's do a comparison of both the ODI greats.
Kohli took 54 innings less than Tendulkar to hit 10,000 ODI runs in career's first 205 ODI innings, there's an average difference of 17.31 and a strike rate difference of 6.33 in Kohli's favour, which indicates Kohli's consistency and power as a batsman in ODIs as compared to Tendulkar. Moreover, in as many innings as Kohli, Tendulkar hit 16 lesser ODI centuries, which puts Kohli above him in every sense in first 205 ODI innings.
Kohli is a modern day chase master and rightly so. A massive average difference of 22.38 between him and Tendulkar in career's first 116 ODI innings while chasing substantiates that Kohli is a force to reckon with when it comes to chasing in ODIs.
A positive average difference in the following table shows Kohli's consistency dominance among his peers in ODI cricket while Tendulkar presented power domination among his peers during his time in ODI cricket with a difference of 15.01.
Sachin Tendulkar amassed 1,000-plus runs in four calendar years in ODIs from his first 11 calendar years while Kohli did the same in six calendar years during the same period.
Virat Kohli is the only batsman to have an average above 75-plus while winning the matches in ODIs among batsmen who have scored at least 1,500 runs in ODIs in winning causes. On the other hand, Tendulkar scored 11157 runs at an average of 56.63 in winning matches for India in the 50-over format.
To sum up, Kohli has just began his journey towards breaking every record held by Tendulkar and if he plays with the same consistency and dominance, it won't be a surprise to anyone if he breaks all those records in the coming years.
Updated Date:
Oct 26, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Ambati Rayudu says keeping up with top three is a challenge for middle order
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli's day of statistical anomaly and the record-breaking numbers that set him apart
India vs West Indies 4th ODI: Sachin Tendulkar to ring bell before Brabourne Stadium's first international match in 9 years