First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd T20I Nov 04, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 04, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 5 wickets
ENG in SL Nov 06, 2018
SL vs ENG
Galle International Stadium, Galle
WI in IND Nov 06, 2018
IND vs WI
Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virat Kohli turns 30: 'On this Dhanteras, wish you a year that is again filled with Runteras', wishes pour in for India captain

India captain Virat Kohli turned 30 on Monday. Twittr was flooded with wishes for the Indian cricketer.

FirstCricket Staff, November 05, 2018

India captain Virat Kohli turned 30 today and the wishes poured in from all corners for the cricket superstar.

Over the span of the last 10 years, since the time Kohli made his international debut, the Delhi cricketer has created, broken and bettered numerous records.

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

10 years ago, Kohli led India to the Under-19 World Cup title and a decade later, he's the undisputed leader of the national team.

In a country which has been graced by superstars like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag and others, Kohli has captured the imagination of the fans with his brand of flamboyant batting, aggressive captaincy and off-field charisma.

The year 2018 in particular has been immensely successful for the cricketer.

During the series against Windies, Kohli became the fastest to reach the 10,000-run mark in ODIs, eclipsing Tendulkar by 54 innings.

In 14 innings this year, Kohli has scored 1202 runs at a staggering average of 133.55.

The social media platforms were full of wishes for the India captain:

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2018

Tags : Cricket, SportsTracker, Twitter, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli Birthday

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all