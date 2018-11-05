India captain Virat Kohli turned 30 today and the wishes poured in from all corners for the cricket superstar.

Over the span of the last 10 years, since the time Kohli made his international debut, the Delhi cricketer has created, broken and bettered numerous records.

10 years ago, Kohli led India to the Under-19 World Cup title and a decade later, he's the undisputed leader of the national team.

In a country which has been graced by superstars like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag and others, Kohli has captured the imagination of the fans with his brand of flamboyant batting, aggressive captaincy and off-field charisma.

The year 2018 in particular has been immensely successful for the cricketer.

During the series against Windies, Kohli became the fastest to reach the 10,000-run mark in ODIs, eclipsing Tendulkar by 54 innings.

In 14 innings this year, Kohli has scored 1202 runs at a staggering average of 133.55.

The social media platforms were full of wishes for the India captain:

