Indian skipper Virat Kohli who is known for his wit has trolled all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja took to Instagram to share a photo of Kohli taking Decision Review System (DRS) call on his bowling. He captioned the post, “Dekho bhai meine nai bola hai review lene ko (I didn’t ask you to take the review).”

The Indian captain had a quick response to Jadeja's post and took a dig at his abilities in seeking a review. He wrote, “Tujhe toh hamesha out hi lagta hai. Review lene ke baad sab doubts aate hain tujhe (You always think it is out. But you start having doubts after asking for the review).”

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Kohli has often faced scrutiny from cricketing pundits on his decisions to use the DRS effectively.

Between November 2017 and October 2019, the Indian captain did not get a single DRS call correct. He got 9 DRS calls wrong straight in during this period in Test Cricket while batting.

A report by India Today says that Virat Kohli has a success rate of 8.3 percent, which is the worst among 34 batsmen with five or more reviews.

Kohli has been quite active on social media. He recently had a hilarious chat with Yuzvendra Chahal and also engaged in a funny conversation with Australia batsman David Warner over his ‘TikTok’ videos.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 21:26:48 IST

