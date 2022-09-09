Virat Kohli thanks fans for 'love and support' after maiden T20I century

India ended their 2022 Asia Cup campaign with a 101-run win over Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. With nothing to gain or lose from the dead rubber, Virat Kohli and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar emerged as the most talked about – and for good reason this time.

Kohli erased doubts about his form by smashing his maiden T20I century and 71st overall. The former India skipper scored 122 runs in just 61 deliveries and helped the side to a mammoth 212 runs. Afghanistan, who were already devastated by Wednesday’s loss against Pakistan, could not reach even closer to the target.

After the match, Kohli shared a post thanking fans for keeping the trust in him. He also acknowledged the disappointing elimination from the Asia Cup and made a promise to come back harder. He wrote, “Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Until next time.”

Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yASQ5SbsHl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 9, 2022



Fans showered numerous congratulatory messages in reply.

A user noted, “This isn’t just a comeback but replies to everyone who trolled you, questioned you, doubted you, even dared to raise questions about your place in the Indian team.”

This isn’t just a comeback but reply to everyone who trolled you, questioned you, doubted you, even dared to raise question on your place in Indian team. Kohli FC bows down to you King ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wSefq8gK3X — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) September 9, 2022



Another fan marked it as a moment “everyone waited for since November 2019.”

The moment everyone waited since November 2019… Congrats on 1st T20I hundred 💯 pic.twitter.com/5XjVhbipRI — Dinesh LiLawat (@DineshLilawat45) September 9, 2022



An individual predicted it to be “a beginning of another peak of Virat Kohli.”

This is just a beginning of another peak of Virat Kohli 🐐 🔥🤝 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 9, 2022



Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma expressed her joy in pictures, with caption reading, “Forever with you through any and everything.” To this, Kohli replied with a bunch of heart emojis.

Anushka’s industry colleagues, including Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Athiya Shetty, expressed their love for the Indian cricketer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



After reaching the landmark in the 19th over, there were no animated celebrations; instead, Kohli smiled. His last century came in November 2019 during a Test match against Bangladesh.

