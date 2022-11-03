India batter Virat Kohli has been on a roll in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter has scored three fifties in the last four outings in the tournament and also etched his name in the record books.

Kohli surpassed former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardene on Wednesday and is now the highest run-getter in T20 World Cup. Jayawardene has a tally of 1016 runs to his name while Kohli has so far scored 1065 runs. The former Indian captain achieved the feat during the fixture against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday and also ended up scoring an unbeaten 64 off 44.

The Men in Blue posted 184/6 in 20 overs and later won the match by 5 runs (D/L Method) in a rain-curtailed game.

The Indian batter averages more than 88 which is the highest in T20 World Cup history and also has the most fifties (13) so far in the multi-nation tournament. Apart from this, Kohli has won the Player of the match award seven times, the most by any player in the T20 World Cup.

Talking about India’s run in this edition, the Rohit Sharma-led side has won three out of the four matches while suffering a defeat against South Africa. India will next play Zimbabwe on Sunday in Melbourne which is their final group stage fixture.

