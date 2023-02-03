After some enthralling action in the ODIs and T20Is, Team India will now take on the powerhouse Australia for red-ball fixtures in the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The opening Test of the four-match series will begin on 9 February in Nagpur. A number of prominent names including skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, who were rested for the New Zealand T20Is, will return to the squad for the high-voltage encounters. Ahead of the series, Kohli set the internet ablaze by dropping some glimpses from his personal training session on his Instagram account.

In the clip, Kohli can be spotted sweating it out at the gym. He performed some basic cardio, freehand as well as a few muscle-building exercises. The 34-year-old also paid attention to his leg muscles as he spent some time cycling during the session. Kohli captioned the post, “Back at it.”

Virat Kohli has found his place in the headlines several times in the past few months since he came back to his usual batting rhythm during the Asia Cup 2022. He notched up his maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan in the tournament. He maintained his form in the 50-over format too and smashed centuries during the Bangladesh and Sri Lanka series.

Though he has breached the three-figure mark in the limited-over formats, the former India skipper is yet to announce his return to form in Tests. It has been more than three years since Kohli registered a ton in the white jersey. The last Test century came from his bat back in 2019 when India squared off against Bangladesh in the first-ever day-night Test in their own backyard.

Not only for Kohli, but the Australia series is also a crucial assignment for the Men in Blue, as they seek a place in the World Test Championship Final. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be high on confidence ahead of the first clash due to a couple of factors. First, they are the reigning champions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Secondly, the Indian unit bagged the home series 2-1 in 2017 when the Aussies toured India last time. Also, the emergence of a number of in-form youngsters could keep the Indian bridge a step ahead of the visitors.

