Virat Kohli sweats it out ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test, shares his go-to exercise for mobility

Former India captain Virat Kohli is getting in the groove for the second India vs West Indies Test match that is slated to start on 20 July. Kohli shared a video on Monday showcasing his intense gym workout, as he gets into the zone for this 500th international game at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

One of India’s greatest ever, the right-handed batsman is only 73 runs away from surpassing Jacques Kallis and become the fifth highest run-getter in international cricket.

In addition to this feat, Kohli is on the cusp of of surpassing another Indian legend, Virender Sehwag, by just 31 runs in Test cricket. Apart from these milestones, the senior batter will also be keen to get to his 76th international century, a record that has been eluding him for some time now.

Having made his debut in August 2008 against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli has gone on to become one of the best batsmen of this era. He has featured in 110 Tests, 274 ODIs, and 115 T20 Internationals. His batting statistics include 8,555 runs in Tests at an average of 48.9, 12,898 runs in ODIs at an average of 57.32, and 4008 runs in T20Is at an average of 52.73, with a striking rate of 137.96.

India beat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test and the side will be keen to continue this dominant run and take the series in Trinidad. Kohli showed remarkable patience and grit on a difficult surface in the first Test. He was dismissed for 76 in India’s only innings.

“By the time he came to bat, the wicket had started offering more turn and bounce. The way he defended against left-arm spinner, I think it was a lesson for youngsters on how to play when the ball is going away from you. It was extremely good. 100 is inevitable the way he’s playing,” India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour praised the way Kohli adapted his game.