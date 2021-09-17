Virat Kohli steps down as T20I captain: His most memorable knocks in shortest format of game

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has announced his decision to step down as the T20I captain after the conclusion of the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in October-November this year.

The 32-year-old said that the decision was taken after much deliberation and he had informed the Board of Cricket Control (BCCI) of his decision. Kohli will continue to play T20 matches as a batsman in the future.

As one of the most successful captains of the Indian team and an unmatchable batsman to boot, Kohli has played many memorable innings, leading his team to victory. Here are some of his best knocks as T20 captain:

82 not out off 51 balls vs Australia, T20 World Cup, 2016

Kohli came on to bat when India were at a crucial stage, having lost three wickets for 49 runs while they were chasing down 162. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper kept his cool, taking no risks until he smashed James Faulkner for 19 runs. This was followed by a 16-run over by Nathan Coulter Nile, which turned the game in India’s favour.

94 not out off 50 balls vs West Indies, 2019

It was a high-stakes situation in the match, with opener Rohit Sharma out early. India needed to chase down a staggering target of 207 runs to win. Kohli stepped up, scoring an unbeatable 94 off 50 balls. His unbeatable knock, with six sixes and six fours, led to India winning the game with eight balls left.

70 not out off 29 balls vs West Indies, 2019

The decider for the India-West Indies series saw Kohli play one of the fastest knocks of his career, scoring a furious 70 runs off just 29 balls. His innings propelled India to a massive score of 240 runs, the third-highest team total in the T20s.

65 off 42 vs New Zealand, 2017

While the match was won by New Zealand, thanks to Trent Boult’s brilliant spell taking four wickets, the match is remembered for Kohli’s brilliant innings of 65 runs scored in just 42 balls.

90 not out off 55 vs Australia, 2016

Kohli walked in to help India reach a massive total of 188 runs. His half-century came in just 33 balls, with the batsman scoring another 40 runs off 22 balls to dominate the match.