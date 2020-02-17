First Cricket
ENG in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
UGA in QAT | 3rd T20I Feb 15, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
IND in NZ Feb 21, 2020
NZ vs IND
Basin Reserve, Wellington
AUS in SA Feb 21, 2020
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Virat Kohli slips to 10th spot, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma static at second and 11th spot respectively in ICC T20I Player rankings

Batting mainstay Kohli (673 points) dropped down as England captain Eoin Morgan (687), who scored 136 runs including two fifties, during their 2-1 win over South Africa in the three-match series, moved to the ninth place

Press Trust of India, Feb 17, 2020 16:24:09 IST

Dubai: India skipper Virat Kohli slipped to the 10th position but KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma remained static at the second and 11th place respectively in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Monday.

Virat Kohli slips to 10th spot, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma static at second and 11th spot respectively in ICC T20I Player rankings

Virat Kohli during the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand. AP

Batting mainstay Kohli (673 points) dropped down as England captain Eoin Morgan (687), who scored 136 runs including two fifties, during their 2-1 win over South Africa in the three-match series, moved to the ninth place.

Rohit, who is nursing a calf injury, was steady at the 11th spot with 662 points in the batting list, which is topped by Pakistan's Babar Azam.

In the bowling chart, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who recently lost his top spot in ODIs, was static at the 12th spot, which he shared with West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell.

South Africa's left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi entered the top 10 after climbing nine positions to occupy the eighth spot, while Adil Rashid replaced Andile Phehlukwayo in the sixth position.

Tom Curran, who bagged five wickets and bowled the decisive last over in the second T20I to give his side a two-run victory, rose 28 spots to break into the top 30.

Among others, South Africa's Quinton de Kock climbed as many as 10 spots in the batting chart to occupy the 16th position, after having registered scores of 31, 65 and 35, while his opening partner Temba Bavuma rose a staggering 127 spots to take the 52nd position after aggregating 123 runs from three innings at a strike-rate of 153.75.

England's Jonny Bairstow and South Africa's Rassie Van der Dussen jumped 15 and 21 spots to claim their career-best ratings and occupy the 23rd and 37th position respectively.

Dawid Malan dropped a position but is still England's best-ranked batsman, occupying the sixth place in the standings.

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi continued to occupy the top position among bowlers and all-rounders.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 16:24:09 IST

Tags : Adil Rashid, Andile Phehlukwayo, Babar Azam, Cricket, England, Eoin Morgan, India, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Sheldon Cottrell, South Africa, SportsTracker, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tom Curran, Virat Kohli

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

