Virat Kohli slams reports of rift with Rohit Sharma as 'ridiculous' and 'baffling', says India couldn't have performed well in unhealthy atmosphere
Indian captain Virat Kohli dismissed speculations of a rift with Rohit Sharma calling the reports ridiculous and baffling lies and insisting that he has no issues with his deputy.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
Mumbai: Indian captain Virat Kohli dismissed speculations of a rift with Rohit Sharma, calling the reports ridiculous and baffling lies and insisting that he has no issues with his deputy.
Rumours of a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma started doing the rounds after India's defeat in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Reuters
After India's ouster from the World Cup, there were stories of fissures in the Indian camp with claims that Rohit and Kohli are not seeing eye to eye. Theories of split captaincy were also floated.
On the eve of his team's departure for the tour of West Indies, Kohli sought to clear the air.
"In my opinion it's baffling, ridiculous to read such stuff, we're feeding lies," Kohli said with coach Ravi Shastri by his side, who also termed the rumours as "nonsense".
Kohli insisted that his relationship with Rohit is fine.
"We've had no issues. If I don't like somebody, it shows on my face. I have also heard a lot in past few days but if team atmosphere wasn't good, we couldn't have played well," Kohli said.
Updated Date:
Jul 29, 2019 19:46:35 IST
Also See
Senior Indian cricketer found guilty of violating BCCI's 'family clause' during World Cup 2019, says report
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah retain lead in ICC ODI rankings; Shakib Al Hasan heads list of all-rounders
Ian Chappell says if Super Over doesn't provide outright winner, position of teams on table should be considered to decide result