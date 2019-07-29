First Cricket
Virat Kohli slams reports of rift with Rohit Sharma as 'ridiculous' and 'baffling', says India couldn't have performed well in unhealthy atmosphere

Indian captain Virat Kohli dismissed speculations of a rift with Rohit Sharma calling the reports ridiculous and baffling lies and insisting that he has no issues with his deputy.

Press Trust of India, Jul 29, 2019 19:46:35 IST

Mumbai: Indian captain Virat Kohli dismissed speculations of a rift with Rohit Sharma, calling the reports ridiculous and baffling lies and insisting that he has no issues with his deputy.

Virat Kohli slams reports of rift with Rohit Sharma as ridiculous and baffling, says India couldnt have performed well in unhealthy atmosphere

Rumours of a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma started doing the rounds after India's defeat in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Reuters

After India's ouster from the World Cup, there were stories of fissures in the Indian camp with claims that Rohit and Kohli are not seeing eye to eye. Theories of split captaincy were also floated.

On the eve of his team's departure for the tour of West Indies, Kohli sought to clear the air.

"In my opinion it's baffling, ridiculous to read such stuff, we're feeding lies," Kohli said with coach Ravi Shastri by his side, who also termed the rumours as "nonsense".

Kohli insisted that his relationship with Rohit is fine.

"We've had no issues. If I don't like somebody, it shows on my face. I have also heard a lot in past few days but if team atmosphere wasn't good, we couldn't have played well," Kohli said.

