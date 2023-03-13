Virat Kohli on Saturday became the fifth batter to score over 4000 runs in India. The No 4 batter joined the elite list on Day 3 of the Ahmedabad Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 Score and Updates

Kohli needed 42 runs at the start of the game to join the elite list which also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag. He got to the landmark with a four off Nathan Lyon in the 87th over of India’s first innings.

Tendulkar leads the table for most Test runs for India in India with 7216 runs in 94 matches. Dravid scored 5598 runs in 70 matches, Gavaskar amassed 5067 runs in 65 matches, while Sehwag managed 4656 runs in 52 matches.

Next in the line are Chetsehwar Pujara with 3839 runs in 51 matches followed by VVS Laxman who scored 3767 runs in 57 matches.

Virat Kohli with the best average on this list. pic.twitter.com/40bndobOVs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 11, 2023

Kohli has the best average among the batters in the list. He has accumulated his runs at an average of 58.82.

Meanwhile, Kohli has also brought up his 29th Test fifty, his first of the series which has come at a crucial time with Australia scoring 480 in the first innings.

Kohli finished the day’s play on 59 not out with Ravindra Jadeja also unbeaten on 16. India were 289/3 at Stumps and trail Australia by 191 runs.

