Virat Kohli has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo’s critics after the star footballer scored two goals in a friendly for Riyadh XI against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Ronaldo who moved to Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United was picked in an all-star XI from the country to play against PSG, which also meant a reunion for Messi and the Portuguese footballer.

While 10-man PSG defeated Riyadh XI 5-4 with Messi scoring for the French side, Ronaldo was awarded the player of the match for scoring two goals in the game.

Kohli, who on several occasions has expressed his admiration for Ronaldo, took to Instagram to praise his favourite footballer and also lashed out at the experts who had criticised the former Real Madrid and Juventus player recently.

“Still doing it at the highest level at 38. The football experts sitting and criticising him every week for attention are conveniently quiet now that he’s put in this kind of performance against one of the top clubs in the world. And he was apparently finished,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

Ronaldo had come under a lot of criticism from experts after he gave an explosive interview to British TV personality Piers Morgan. Ronaldo attacked his then club Man Utd in the interviews besides also slamming manager Erik ten Hag. Soon after the interview, the footballer parted ways with the club by mutual agreement.

He then signed for Al Nassr in a deal reportedly worth over 200 million euros.

Talking about Kohli, the star India batter will be seen in action on Saturday in India’s second ODI against New Zealand, which will be played in Raipur.

