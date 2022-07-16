Virat Kohli should've responded to Babar Azam's tweet by now, says Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi shared his thoughts on Babar Azam’s tweet in support of Virat Kohli and said that the Indian talisman should have responded to Babar’s tweet by now.

Babar Azam had tweeted in support of Kohli’s slump of form on Thursday.



He subsequently also clarified the reason for making the tweet, when asked about the same at a media interaction. “As a player, I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players. He is playing a lot (of cricket) and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good.”

Afridi heaped praise on Babar’s gesture. “Be it cricket or any other sport, it improves relations (between countries). Athletes can do a much better job at it than politicians and a number of them are doing the same, Afridi said on SAMAA TV.

“Babar has given across an incredible message. I don’t know if there has been a response from the other side. I think Virat should have responded by now. It would be a very big thing if there is a response to Babar’s tweet, but I don’t think that is going to happen," the former all-rounder added expressing disappointment over no response from Kohli.

Kohli has not been amongst runs for quite some time. He has not registered even a single fifty-plus score in the current England tour. Considering his recent form, several experts have taken a dig at him stating that he should be dropped if he is not scoring runs.

At the same time, several current players such as Jos Buttler, Usman Khawaja besides Babar have backed him. India captain Rohit Sharma, when asked about Kohli's form during the media interaction subsequent to the second ODI, said that he doesn’t know why such questions were coming up.

Kohli will next feature in the third ODI against England on Sunday. He has been rested for the subsequent tour to West Indies.

