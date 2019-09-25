Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan climb in ICC T20I rankings; South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo reaches career-best seventh position
India skipper Virat Kohli and left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan have moved up in the latest ICC Men's T20I player rankings announced on Wednesday.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AP Vs MIZ Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs HAR Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Services by 212 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs BIH Railways beat Bihar by 84 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP Vs TRI Tripura beat Madhya Pradesh by 104 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MIZ Assam beat Mizoram by 113 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 14 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat South Korea Women by 32 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM Vs PNG Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs SA South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 27th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 29th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 26th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 29th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 29th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH vs UP - Sep 26th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN vs VID - Sep 26th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ODS vs HAR - Sep 26th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND vs GOA - Sep 26th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Day 31 of Ayodhya hearing: Sunni Waqf Board rejects Ayodhya as birthplace of Lord Rama, says Hindu claim at disputed site didn't exist before 1865
-
Nancy Pelosi launches inquiry against Donald Trump: All you need to know about former US presidents who faced impeachment proceedings
-
Narendra Modi govt's major outreach to minorities: 80% resources for education, health, skill development; 33-40% for women-centric projects
-
RBI clampdown on PMC Bank: Central bank's action will have cascading effect on other co-op banks, erode customer confidence
-
Bard of Blood's Vineet Kumar Singh on playing an undercover agent in Balochistan, and how he trained for the role
-
Disqualification case of 17 Karnataka MLAs: Mukul Rohatgi tells SC bench to defer bypolls or stay ex-Speaker KR Ramesh's order
-
Abhishek Verma interview: The engineer-cum-lawyer who went from hobby shooting to winning gold medals
-
Subasri Krishnan's film Sikhirini Mwsanai traces conflict-ridden Bodo identity through revival of their art
-
'Flying photographer' George Steinmetz on capturing environmental change, the ethics of using drones
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dubai: India skipper Virat Kohli and left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan have moved up in the latest ICC Men's T20I player rankings announced on Wednesday.
Kohli's unbeaten 72 in the second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa that ended in a 1-1 draw, saw him gaining one spot and reach 11th position in the batting list while Dhawan moved up three places to 13th after scores of 40 and 36.
Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have moved up in the latest ICC Men's T20I player rankings. Sportzpics
The latest rankings update takes into account the India-South Africa series, Bangladesh tri-series also featuring Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, as well as the Ireland tri-series in which Scotland and the Netherlands were the other teams.
Fifth-ranked Hazratullah Zazai's current 727 points are the highest by an Afghanistan batsman in history while 21st-ranked George Munsey became the first Scotland batsman to reach 600 points after scoring an unbeaten 127 off just 56 balls against the Netherlands before dropping to 585 at the end of the series.
The series in India also saw South Africa's Quinton de Kock move up from 49th to 30th, his highest position in two years, after scores of 52 and 79 not out. Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has reached the top 20 in the bowlers' list for the first time while Andile Phehlukwayo has achieved a career-best ranking of seventh.
In the Bangladesh tri-series. Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakdza retired from international cricket in 22nd place as their highest-ranked batsman at the time and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman has moved into the top 10 with seven wickets in the series.
The Ireland series saw the Dutch pair of Ben Cooper and Max O'Dowd achieve their highest rankings at joint 41st among batsmen while Ireland's Kevin O'Brien has achieved a career-high 459 rating points in batting. Andrew Balbirnie has also progressed from 95th to 53rd in the same list.
Updated Date:
Sep 25, 2019 15:47:41 IST
Also See
Virat Kohli's quick-fire knock of 72 gets India off to winning start in home season with seven-wicket win over South Africa in 2nd T20I
Tri-nation T20I series: Hamilton Masakadza's blistering knock of 71 in farewell match headlines Zimbabwe's consolation win over Afghanistan
Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza says team not focusing on ICC ban, aiming to win T20I tri-series