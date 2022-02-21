Virat Kohli shares image with doppelgangers, leaves internet confused

Former India skipper Virat Kohli took to social media and shared a little trivia for his followers on Sunday, 20 February. Kohli posted a hilarious image, where the former captain can be seen sitting with his doppelgangers.

On sharing the post, Kohli asked his fans to guess who is the odd one out in the image, which meant he wanted his fans to find him among his doppelgangers. He captioned it saying, “Find the odd one out.”

Soon, the photo led to entertaining memes on the internet.

In the now viral photo, Kohli is seen along with the other men in a room, who all sport a similar bearded look like the cricketer. All the men in the photo were seen wearing the same light grey suit with matching white sneakers and enjoying a cup of tea.

Find the odd one out. pic.twitter.com/cJCpNGmQfP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 20, 2022

The reason behind sharing this post is unclear. Reports suggest that it could be a promotion of mobile phone brand Vivo, as the brand name can be seen on the image as a watermark. For the unversed, Kohli is the brand ambassador of the Chinese mobile phone manufacturer.

Since being posted online, the photo has grabbed attention all around the world. While some users were confused by the guessing game, others reacted with funny GIFs, memes and comments.

As for India's upcoming assignments, Kohli will not be part of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. As per reports, he wants to rest and prepare well ahead of the 100th Test match of his career which is slated to be played in Mohali.

Earlier in September last year, he left his fans shocked after he announced his decision to step down as T20 captain. In January this year, Kohli had announced his resignation as Test captain hours after Team India’s series loss against South Africa.

