Virat Kohli may be the best batter around, but he was not even a good student, let alone the best, back in his school time.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 opener on 31 March, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper has shared his 10th Class marks cards on Koo. And that is breaking the internet.

“It’s funny how the things that add the least to your mark sheet, add the most to your character,” he wrote.

Kohli has made no secrets about his academic performance as a student. He’s reported to have remarked that he never worked as hard in cricket as he did to score passing marks.

Kohli enjoys a massive following online and his recent post soon caught the attention of the netizens.

After recently putting an end to the spell of no centuries for a very long, Kohli is in form and is poised to take on the charge of RCB’s batting unit.

Starting out as a part of the Royal Challengers in 2008, he’s the IPL’s top-scorer, so far, with 6,624 runs in 223 matches. He has scored 5 centuries and 44 half-centuries in the IPL.

RCB will play Mumbai Indians on Sunday to start their IPL campaign this season.

Despite pulling through to the final three times; 2009, 2011 and 2016, the RCB have not managed to take their campaign to fruition and win any trophy, so far.

Last year, after defeating the Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminators, the RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

They finished at the fourth spot on the tally.

This season Bangalore would want to take the challenge forward right from where they left it the last season.

