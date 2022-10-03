Virat Kohli, who was on 49, asked Dinesh Karthik to not give him the strike and continue hitting big shots in the final over against South Africa.
India defeated South Africa in the second T20I on Sunday night to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Indian batters were in their element at Guwahati and smashed the South African bowling unit all over the park. Be it skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav or Virat Kohli, the entire top-order functioned like a well-oiled machine to take the hosts to 237/3 in 20 overs.
Kohli, unfortunately, missed out on his half-century and remained unbeaten on 49. In the final over, Dinesh Karthik who was on strike, did approach Virat Kohli to change strike and give him a chance to complete his fifty. But Kohli declined and asked Karthik to finish the innings. The video of the star batter’s selfless gesture has won hearts.
Watch:
In addition to the run fest, a special moment as we sign off from Guwahati. ☺️#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @imVkohli | @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/SwNGX57Qkc
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2022
In the final over, Dinesh Karthik smashed a four off Kagiso Rabada in the second ball. He then gave a miss to two slower deliveries before smashing two consecutive sixes, and once again proving himself as a finisher. He then ended the over by taking a single on a bye. Kohli was unbeaten on 49 off 28, while Karthik finished at 17off 7.
As for Kohli, the right-handed batter might not have managed to score a half-century, but he did break another record. The former captain became the first Indian to score over 11,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to get to 1⃣1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ T20 runs 👏👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2LZnSkYrst
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2022
Kohli is now fourth on the list of highest run-scorers in T20 cricket with 11,030 runs in 354 games. Only Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik are ahead of him.
As for South Africa, they managed to reach over 200 despite some early stumbles. Quinton de Kock and David Miller’s 174-run partnership guided the Proteas to 221/3, but the visitors fell short of the target by 16 runs.
This victory has added another feather to the cap of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. He became the first Indian captain to defeat the Proteas in a T20I home series.
The two teams will square off for the third and final T20I fixture in Indore on 4 October. This will be India’s last T20I series before the T20 World Cup starts in Australia later this month.
