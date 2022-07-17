Virat Kohli seen dancing during practice session before third ODI against England

Star Indian batter and former captain Virat Kohli was seen dancing during the practice session at Old Trafford in Manchester before the third ODI against England on Sunday.

Team India sweated out in the nets to train for the ODI series decider. Kohli was seen batting in the nets against Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

Amongst others, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja were also seen batting in the nets. Shreyas Iyer who replaced Kohli in the first match due to the latter’s groin injury was seen taking throwdowns.

Kohli was seen dancing on the ground and gesturing to someone with his thumb. It seemed like he was poking fun at someone from the team or the staff.

Kohli was also seen having a light-hearted discussion around batting, wherein he was seen giving tips to Ishan Kishan.

Earlier, there were reports that Virat Kohli will take a complete break from cricket for more than two weeks and will resume training only before the Asia Cup in August.

Virat Kohli who has been struggling for form with the bat was rested from the ODI as well as the T20I series against West Indies, to be played in July and August 2022.

Kohli did not feature in the first ODI and was out cheaply for 16 runs in the second ODI. Even during the T20Is, he scored 1 and 11 runs in the second and third match respectively.

India won the toss and chose to bat first in the third ODI against England. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was replaced by Mohammed Siraj as the former suffered a back spasm.

