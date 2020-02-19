Virat Kohli says workload takes toll but insists he will play all formats for next three years
Virat Kohli is looking at the 'bigger picture' in Indian cricket with two T20I and one 50-over World Cup in the next three years after which he might decide on playing two of the three formats.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW Vs THAW New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW Vs WIW India Women beat West Indies Women by 2 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW Vs SAW Australia Women beat South Africa Women by 4 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs PAKW - Feb 20th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs THAW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Wellington: India captain Virat Kohli is preparing himself for a "rigorous three years" of playing all three formats after which he might reassess his workload amid a "transition phase" setting in.
File image of Virat Kohli. Sportzpics
The world's premier batsman is looking at the "bigger picture" in Indian cricket with two T20I and one 50-over World Cup in the next three years after which he might decide on playing two of the three formats.
"My mindset is on the bigger picture as I prepare myself for a rigorous three years from now and after that, we might have a different conversation," Kohli replied when asked if he is having second thoughts about quitting at least one format after the 2021 T20I World Cup in India.
The skipper was speaking to the media ahead of the two-Test series against New Zealand starting on Friday.
He didn't mince any words while admitting that fatigue and workload management are issues that need to be discussed at all forums.
"It's not a conversation you can hide away from in any manner. It is around eight years now that I have been playing 300 days a year, which includes travelling and practice sessions. And the intensity is right up there all the time. It does take a toll on you," the Indian captain was forthright in his reply.
Kohli, who will turn 31 this year, agreed that periodic breaks have worked well for him.
"It's not that the players are not thinking about it all the time. We do choose to take a lot more breaks individually even though the schedule might not allow you to. Especially from guys, who play all the formats."
For Kohli, it is not just about his performance alone but also the leadership which needs him to have his brain ticking all the time to devise strategies.
"It's not easy being captain, having that intensity in the practice sessions. It does take a toll on you. Periodic breaks seem to work pretty okay for me. At a time where the body can't take anymore, maybe when I am 34 or 35, we will have a different conversation. For the next two to three years I have no issues at all," he said.
The skipper understands his presence and peak performance is crucial till the 2023 World Cup after which he understands that the next phase of transition will set in.
"I can keep going on with the same intensity and also understand that the team wants a lot of my contribution in the next two to three years, so that I can ease into another transition that we faced five to six years ago," he said referring to the retirements of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.
Updated Date:
Feb 19, 2020 10:45:00 IST
