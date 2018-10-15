First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in SA | 3rd T20I Oct 14, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
Match Abandoned
ENG in SL | 2nd ODI Oct 13, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 16, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
ENG in SL Oct 17, 2018
SL vs ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virat Kohli says Umesh Yadav could be part of playing XI in Australia, urges batsmen to replicate home form overseas

After hammering the West Indies 2-0 in the home Test series, Virat Kohli said the batsmen must keep delivering to compliment the good work of the bowlers.

FirstCricket Staff, October 15, 2018

India captain Virat Kohli has no issues with the team's bowlers but wants his batsmen to replicate their home form when they travel to Australia next month.

While the bowlers have done the job for India, both home and away of late, batsmen have let the team down time and again.

Umesh Yadav took 10 wickets in the match as India defeat West Indies in the second Test at Hyderabad. AFP

Umesh Yadav took 10 wickets in the match as India defeated West Indies in the second Test at Hyderabad. AFP

After hammering the West Indies 2-0 in the short-Test series, Kohli said the batsmen must keep delivering to compliment the good work of the bowlers.

"I'm really happy to see these guys fit and hungry. It's up to the batsmen to do the rest of the job. I think this game was tougher for the batsmen. This first innings was more challenging than the last one (in Rajkot)," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

Compared to Rajkot, the batsmen had it tougher against the West Indies pace attack comprising Jason Holder and Shanon Gabriel. India were put under a little bit of pressure in their first innings before Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship with a 152-run partnership.

"Jinx has been batting really well, he got runs in Nottingham and we won the Test. He wanted runs under the belt. His partnership with Pant is something we want to see more of," said Kohli.

Meanwhile, Kohli also said that Umesh Yadav's "standout performance" has made the fast bowler a strong candidate for selection in the starting XI when the side travels Down Under, next month.

The four-Test series against Australia will begin in Adelaide on December 6.

Yadav's 10-wicket haul on a flat track was key in India's 10-wicket win in the second Test against the West Indies.

"I think it was a standout performance in his career and something that he can build on," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

"Four Tests in Australia can be brutal because the (Kookaburra) ball does not do much like in England. So you have to come in and run in all day and hit the right area with pace. But I think from that point of view, Umesh is right up there to be featuring in Australia," Kohli said.

He further explained: "Because he (Umesh) has got the pace, he has got the fitness levels to run in all day, picks up wickets at crucial times and he gets good bounce as well, so it's a great headache to have. Obviously, all four guys, when they are touching 140 and when they are taking wickets for you, it is obviously something that any captain would like to have.

What has made Umesh's effort even more special is the fact he didn't have the support of Shardul Thakur, whose debut ended in a heartbreak due to a groin injury. The Vidarbha speedster bowled nearly 39 overs in humid conditions.

"Outstanding effort (by Umesh). I thought with Shardul breaking down very early, to bowl like that in both innings was a great effort on his part. It showed the kind of fitness levels he had, to keep running in and bowl 140 clicks throughout the game and picking wickets and not just completing overs."

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Cricket, India Vs West Indies, Indian Cricket, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, SportsTracker, Umesh Yadav

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all