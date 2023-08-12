Virat Kohli has said that the recent report disclosing his social media earning “is not true”. According to the 2023 Instagram Rich List released by Instagram scheduling and planning tool Hopper HQ, Kohli earns a mind-boggling $1,384,000 or over Rs 11.45 crore per post on the social media platform.

Kohli however through a message on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, said that the news is not true.

“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true,” Kohli wrote on his X handle.

Kohli is ranked 14th in the Hopper HQ’s 2023 Instagram rich list. Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi hold the first and second positions respectively followed by US celebrities Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce Knowles, Khloe Kardashian and Justin Bieber in the top 10.

Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez are also ahead of Kohli in the list.

Kohli is the only Indian in the top 20 with Priyanka Chopra coming at 29th. The former India captain is also third on the sportspersons list after Ronaldo and Messi.