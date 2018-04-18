First Cricket
Virat Kohli says playing county cricket ahead of England tour will help his game

Virat Kohli says he is keen to play county cricket to get used to conditions on English soil ahead of India's tour of the country later this year.

AFP, April 18, 2018

New Delhi: Virat Kohli says he is keen to play county cricket to get used to conditions on English soil ahead of India's tour of the country later this year.

File picture of Virat Kohli. AP

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

The Indian skipper – the second-ranked Test batsman in the world and the best in one-day internationals – had an uncharacteristically ordinary spell during the England tour in 2014.

The prolific run-getter managed just 134 runs in 10 innings, a far cry from the average 53.40 over 66 Tests, including 21 centuries, that earned him the moniker "King Kohli".

He wants to avoid a repeat of his poor form on English soil, and plans to train there to prepare for India's tour starting July.

"Playing county cricket will help me improve my game," the 29-year-old batsman told Indian TV channel NDTV.

"I think it makes things more challenging and more competitive and there are no guarantees whether you are going to do well even if you go in advance.

"It's just about giving yourself more opportunity to get used to the conditions that you are not used to.

The all-important series will see India play England in three Twenty20 matches, three ODIs and five Tests.

It has been widely reported in Indian press that Kohli would join English county side Surrey for a brief stint in June.

Surrey's director Alec Stewart had expressed interest in signing Kohli after reports the Indian cricket board would allow their top batsman to skip a one-off Test against Afghanistan starting 14 June.

Kohli had stressed the need for getting used to local conditions after India, the world's top Test team, lost a series to South Africa 2-1 in January.

"If players get an opportunity then why not," he said of Indians taking whatever chances they get to hit abroad.

But speculation of Kohli's debut in county cricket has rubbed some the wrong way.

Former England paceman Bob Willis said England risked losing Test matches at home if "we're accommodating all these visiting players".

"I can't stand overseas players in county cricket," he told Sky Sports.

"The only way to improve our Test team is to have as many England-qualified players playing in the County Championship as possible.

"Instead, they're going to pay Kohli, presumably, five figures a match so he can hone his skills in English conditions before a Test series. It's a nonsense."

