Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal, other sportspersons demand justice for Hathras gangrape victim

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, cricketer Suresh Raina and ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joined others on social media demanding justice for the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The girl succumbed to her injuries in Delhi on 29 September.

The girl was raped and assaulted a fortnight ago at a village in Hathras, some 200 km from Delhi. The teenager was dragged by her dupatta into the fields where she had been cutting grass with her family.

She was admitted to Aligarh hospital and was in ICU. She was later moved to Delhi.

The girl was found brutally injured, with her tongue cut off while the accused attempted to strangulate her.

The doctors who were treating the girl had earlier said that due to the damaged spinal cord, she has quadriplegia (paralysis in all four limbs) and was not able to breathe properly.

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli condemned the heinous crime and hoped that the culprits will be brought to justice. He said that the incident was inhumane and goes beyond cruelty.

Suresh Raina demanded strict actions against the culprits. He said women of the country deserve every right to set out of their houses without any fear.

Saina Nehwal demanded that the culprits of Hathras gang-rape case should be hanged.

Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Yami Gautam took to Twitter to condemn the Hathras gang-rape. They too demanded stringent punishment for the accused.