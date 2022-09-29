Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's reactions go viral after India lose DRS following Kohli and Suryakumar's suggestion; Watch

Virat Kohli suggested Rohit Sharma to go for a DRS against the umpire’s decision and shared a wry smile after the review went against India in the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

India outclassed South Africa with some brilliant pace bowling attack at the start of the match. The Proteas were restricted to a paltry 106 in 20 overs.

Youngster Arshdeep Singh was in outstanding form. He scythed through the South African top order in his very first over and picked up as many as three wickets.

The DRS incident, however, happened in the sixth over. In his third consecutive over of the spell, Singh bowled a full-length delivery against Aiden Markram who completely missed the line. It went past the outside edge of Markram’s willow and found Dinesh Karthik’s gloves behind the stumps. Though the bowler and the keeper signalled nothing, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav appealed for a caught behind.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, commentating at the moment, said that fielders at the cover and extra cover, Virat and Suryakumar, were the ones who advised the skipper to go for the DRS. It wasn’t clear why Rohit followed their advice to ask for the review without taking into account the wicketkeeper and bowler’s reactions, who were considerably closer to the action.



The television replays demonstrated that there was a definite space between the bat and the ball. It took some time for the broadcasters to access the ultra edge, but by that point, the Indian fielders had returned to their positions. Sharma who was standing next to Pant could be seen smiling in a wry manner. Following the not-out decision, Kohli was also spotted giving a similar reaction.

Markram, albeit, failed to stay longer on the crease after the incident. It was Harshal Patel who sent him off for 25 runs.

In the following stage, Keshav Maharaj (41 off 35 balls) and Wayne Parnell (24 off 37 balls) joined hands and steered the side to a three-digit total.

In reply, India lost only two wickets of Rohit and Virat Kohli. KL Rahul and Suryakumar played significantly well and took India home quite comfortably. While Rahul scored 51 runs off 56 balls, Suryakumar smashed a quickfire 33-ball 50.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.