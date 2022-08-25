Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sweat it out in nets ahead of Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan; watch video

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sweat it out in nets ahead of Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan; watch video

India will begin the Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai

Virat Kohli will be back in action in the Asia Cup 2022. AFP

Ahead of the first clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen fine-tuning the rhythm. In a video posted on BCCI’s official Twitter handle, both Sharma and Kohli can be spotted spending some time in the nets.

Kohli hasn’t really been among runs for quite some time and his form has become a cause of concern for the team management.

Rohit, on the other side, scored a half-century during the T20I series against West Indies.

India will begin the Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. The Men in Blue are the defending champions.

The two arch-rivals will face each other for the first time after the historic encounter in the T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan defeated India for the first time in a World Cup fixture. The Rohit Sharma-led side will then play Hong Kong on 31st August after the side made the qualification for the continental tournament.

The final of this edition’s Asia Cup will be held on 11th September in Dubai.

Updated Date: August 25, 2022 20:07:08 IST

