Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma maintain top spots in batting charts; Jasprit Bumrah leads bowlers in ICC ODI Rankings

India skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have retained their top positions in the batsmen and bowlers' list of the latest ICC ODI rankings

Press Trust of India, Mar 17, 2019 17:17:05 IST

Dubai: India skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have retained their top positions in the batsmen and bowlers' list of the latest ICC ODI rankings issued on Sunday.

Kohli remained at number one spot after scoring 310 in the recently-concluded home series against Australia while his deputy Rohit Sharma hit 202 runs to maintain the No.2 spot in the batting chart.

Rohit Sharma (left) follows captain Virat Kohli in ICC ODI batsmen's rankings. Reuters

Kedar Jadhav's all-round effort has helped him move up 11 places to a career-best 24th spot after the five-match series, which India lost 2-3.

Meanwhile, South Africa opener Quinton de Kock has grabbed fourth position among batsmen after playing a huge part in his team's 5-0 victory over Sri Lanka in a home series that ended in Cape Town on Saturday.

The 26-year-old left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman's 353 runs in the series, which included a century and three half-centuries, has helped him win the player of the series award and gain four slots in the rankings.

New Zealand's Ross Taylor has maintained the number three spot.

In the bowlers list, Bumrah is sitting at the top with 774 points.

Among others, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult has moved up a place to second after finishing with six wickets against Bangladesh, pushing Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to No.3, while South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir has gained seven slots to reach fourth place after taking nine wickets against Sri Lanka.

The all-rounders' table continued to be headed by Rashid Khan. However, no Indian figures in the top-5.

In the ODI team rankings, England and India are at the top two positions.

New Zealand have narrowly edged past South Africa to third spot while Australia have gone past Pakistan to fifth place.

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 17:28:34 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC ODI Rankings, Imran Tahir, India, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Rohit Sharma, Ross Taylor, SportsTracker, Trent Boult, Virat Kohli

