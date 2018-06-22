- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 6 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs SCO Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs SCO Scotland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 242 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 121 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 66 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs THAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs UGAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5751
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3548
|101
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Ideal scheduling and a month growing accustomed to English conditions mean India will have a strong chance against the hosts in the test series, captain Virat Kohli said on Friday.
The Indian side will begin their tour by playing two Twenty20 matches against Ireland, starting 27 June.
India captain Virat Kohli addresses the media ahead of the team's departure for England and Ireland. PTI
The visitors, currently the top-ranked test team, will then face England in three T20s and three ODIs before playing a five-test series.
“We are looking forward to playing difficult cricket. That is the only way we can improve as a team,” Kohli told a news conference on Friday.
“We are looking to change the trend of teams not being good travellers. These are exciting times for Indian cricket.”
India last travelled to England under MS Dhoni for a tour in 2014, when they lost the test series 3-1, but India will look to make amends under Kohli.
“The last time we played (in England) we felt that collectively as a team we didn’t perform consistently in all three skills,” said Kohli, who also told reporters he was excited and fully fit for the tour.
“Because of that, the batsmen feel the extra pressure, or the bowlers feel the pressure because they feel batsmen aren’t doing enough.
“But yes, the conditions are going to be different, we will have to respect that. By the time the tests come, we’ll be so comfortable that we won’t even feel like we’ll be playing an away series.”
Kohli also commented on a call by former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar to scrap the rule allowing two new balls in ODIs to revive the moribund art of reverse swing in the format.
“I think it’s [the current situation] is brutal for the bowlers,” Kohli said. “I have played ODI cricket when there was only one new ball allowed and reverse swing used to be a massive factor in the latter half of the innings, which I think as a batsman was more challenging,” he said.
Updated Date:
Jun 22, 2018
Also See
Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri stress on importance of Yo-Yo test; Indian captain suggests taking 'hard call' instead of being emotional
England's James Anderson to take six-week break from cricket to ensure full fitness ahead of India's tour
Suresh Raina replaces Ambati Rayudu in England's ODI squad; Rohit Sharma to appear for Yo-Yo test on Sunday