First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in ENG | 4th ODI Jun 21, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
England beat Australia by 6 wickets
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 6 Jun 20, 2018
NED Vs SCO
Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 23, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 23, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virat Kohli resonates with Sachin Tendulkar's criticism of two new balls in ODIs, says current situation 'brutal' for bowlers

Virat Kohli said, "We are looking to change the trend of teams not being good travellers. These are exciting times for Indian cricket."

Reuters, June 22, 2018

Ideal scheduling and a month growing accustomed to English conditions mean India will have a strong chance against the hosts in the test series, captain Virat Kohli said on Friday.

The Indian side will begin their tour by playing two Twenty20 matches against Ireland, starting 27 June.

New Delhi: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli addresses the media ahead of the team's departure for England and Ireland, in New Delhi on Friday, June 22, 2018. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI6_22_2018_000099B)

India captain Virat Kohli addresses the media ahead of the team's departure for England and Ireland. PTI

The visitors, currently the top-ranked test team, will then face England in three T20s and three ODIs before playing a five-test series.

“We are looking forward to playing difficult cricket. That is the only way we can improve as a team,” Kohli told a news conference on Friday.

“We are looking to change the trend of teams not being good travellers. These are exciting times for Indian cricket.”

India last travelled to England under MS Dhoni for a tour in 2014, when they lost the test series 3-1, but India will look to make amends under Kohli.

“The last time we played (in England) we felt that collectively as a team we didn’t perform consistently in all three skills,” said Kohli, who also told reporters he was excited and fully fit for the tour.

“Because of that, the batsmen feel the extra pressure, or the bowlers feel the pressure because they feel batsmen aren’t doing enough.

“But yes, the conditions are going to be different, we will have to respect that. By the time the tests come, we’ll be so comfortable that we won’t even feel like we’ll be playing an away series.”

Kohli also commented on a call by former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar to scrap the rule allowing two new balls in ODIs to revive the moribund art of reverse swing in the format.

“I think it’s [the current situation] is brutal for the bowlers,” Kohli said. “I have played ODI cricket when there was only one new ball allowed and reverse swing used to be a massive factor in the latter half of the innings, which I think as a batsman was more challenging,” he said.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #England #England Vs India 2018 #India #India Vs England 2018 #MS Dhoni #ODI #Sachin Tendulkar #SportsTracker

Also See

Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5751 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3548 101
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all