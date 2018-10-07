First Cricket
Virat Kohli requests BCCI to prolong stay of players' wives on overseas tour, says report

FirstCricket Staff, October 07, 2018

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has made a request to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow the of wives of players and support staff stay with their husbands throughout an overseas tour.

As per a report published in Indian Express, Virat Kohli spoke to a BCCI official regarding the same issue, who conveyed the message to the Committee of Administrators (CoA), appointed by Supreme Court.

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

The present rule states that wives of players and support staff can stay with the team for a maximum of two weeks.

The CoA, as per the same report, has reached out to Indian team manager Sunil Subramaniam and told him to make a formal request to change the rule. However, CoA would not be able to take any decision on this front until a new BCCI body has been formed.

A BCCI source was quoted as saying in the newspaper, "The request was made a few weeks back but as it is a BCCI policy decision, the manager will have to submit a formal request first. Anushka has been travelling with Kohli overseas, however, Kohli now wants the old rule to be abolished and a new policy should come up where wives should be allowed to travel with the Indian team."

India will be touring Australia next month, a tour which spans across three months, consisting 4 Tests, ODI and T20I series.

