Virat Kohli recalls, ‘Only MS Dhoni texted me after I left Test captaincy’

Virat Kohli has often been vocal about his bond with former Indian captain MS Dhoni and how the two have fared well on the field.

In another interesting revelation, Kohli recalled the time when he left Test captaincy in January 2022 after the three-match series against South Africa and said that MS Dhoni was the only person who texted him after his decision.

“When I left Test captaincy, I received a text from only one person that I have played with earlier, and that is MS Dhoni,” Kohli said in a media interaction after the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.

“Many people have my contact number, and there are many people who keep giving suggestions on TV, but I didn’t receive a message from any of them. So when a connection with any person is genuine enough, it comes out in such a manner, because there is a sense of security on both sides.

“Neither I want anything from him, nor does he want anything from me. And neither was I ever insecure of him, nor was he insecure of me about anything, Kohli added.

He further went on to say that if someone was actually interested in helping him out, they would have texted him and had a one-on-one conversation.

“If their criticism was genuine, they could have messaged me in person. The way I live my life with honesty, I would have talked one-on-one with a person that I wanted to help out.”

Kohli has been in very good form in the Asia Cup and is the second-highest run-scorer with 154 runs in three matches.

