New Delhi: Former chairman of selectors Sandeep Patil may have been scathing in his criticism for YoYo test being a benchmark for getting into the Indian team but head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli made their stand clear – you pass the test, you play for India.

While Shastri in his inimitable manner was clear that YoYo test is here to stay, Kohli said that one should look at it as a "hard call" that benefits the team rather than being emotional.

Recently, one of IPL's top scorers Ambati Rayudu failed to clear the 16.1 mark despite scoring 600 plus runs in IPL. This sparked a debate with former selection committee chairman Patil openly questioning the policy decision.

When Shastri was asked at the team's pre-departure media interaction ahead of the UK tour, he was straight forward in his response.

"You have a certain ability but if you are fit then you can enhance it. That's why we emphasise on YoYo test. If anyone thinks that this is a one-off thing, he is sadly mistaken. He can take a walk," Shastri said in his typical no-nonsense style.

"Philosophy is simple – you pass you play, you fail, you fail. This is not going to go anywhere. The captain leads from the front, selectors are on same page, entire team management is on the same page and boys have responded tremendously well," the former India captain made it clear as to where he stood on the issue.

Speaking in the same vein, Kohli cited an example as to how the YoYo test parameter has been a proof of stamina and endurance for a fast bowler like Jasprit Bumrah.

"People might not be able to see a small thing that happens when you play a particular Test match but I think that makes a massive difference," Kohli said.

"We are a team that wants to travel well. Jasprit Bumrah was bowling 144 kmph in his last spell during the final Test. That's when one's fitness comes in. When you have people who are fit, hungry and ready, then you are not only competing but also winning matches," the skipper added.

"Either you get emotional and let go (chuck) a policy or taking hard calls and moving ahead with the system. All those things have come together nicely and we are looking forward towards playing some real hard cricket. We are looking forward towards playing difficult cricket as that's the only way we will be able to test ourself as a team," Kohli signed off.