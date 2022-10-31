Virat Kohli privacy breach: Perth hotel issues apology, fires employees who shot video of Kohli’s room

After star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Monday expressed shock at the “appalling” video of his Perth hotel room that surfaced on social media, Crown Perth, the hotel where the Indian men’s cricket team were staying for the T20 World Cup match against South Africa, has issued an apology and taken action against the individuals involved.

The hotel also confirmed that the viral video of Kohli’s room was taken down from the social media handles of the individuals involved.

“The safety and privacy of our guests is our number one priority, and we are incredibly disappointed this incident has occurred. We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” Crown said in a statement.

“We have zero tolerance for this behaviour, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors.

“Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account, and the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform,” it added.

“Crown is conducting an investigation with the third-party contractor and will take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again.

“We are also co-operating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress the investigation,” the statement added.

The development comes after Kohli said he was disappointed by the “fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.”

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all??” Virat posted on his Instagram account.

He also shared the video that has been circulated on Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms and said that he is “not okay with this kind of fanaticism”.

The video shared purportedly takes a tour of Virat’s room with shoes, suitcases, a visual of the room’s washroom, some personal belongings.

At one point in the video that was titled ” King Kohli’s hotel room” a man who is apparently filming the video opens the wardrobe where the viewer gets to see an iron box.

With ANI inputs