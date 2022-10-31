The International Cricket Council (ICC) expressed its disappointment after star Indian batter Virat Kohli’s privacy was intruded on by an unidentified person in the hotel.

Kohli on Monday expressed shock at the “appalling” video of his Perth hotel room that surfaced on social media and said he was disappointed by the “fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Reacting to the shocking incident, the ICC said it was “incredibly disappointed by the gross invasion of privacy” that Kohli had faced.

“The ICC is incredibly disappointed by the gross invasion of privacy suffered by a member of the Indian traveling party at the Crown Perth, during their team’s pre-event preparation ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022,” said an ICC spokesperson.

“We continue to work with event hotels and security providers to ensure that this remains an isolated incident and player privacy is fully respected at all times.”

Earlier, Crown Perth, the hotel where the Indian men’s cricket team was staying for the T20 World Cup match against South Africa, issued an apology and took action against the individuals involved in breaching Kohli’s privacy.

The hotel also confirmed that the viral video of Kohli’s room was taken down from the social media handles of the individuals involved.

“The safety and privacy of our guests is our number one priority, and we are incredibly disappointed this incident has occurred. We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” Crown said in a statement.

“We have zero tolerance for this behaviour, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors.

“Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account, and the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform,” it added.

“Crown is conducting an investigation with the third-party contractor and will take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again.

“We are also co-operating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress the investigation,” the statement added.