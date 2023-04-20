Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli has revealed the names of two players he thinks to be the GOATs of the IPL and MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are not one of them.

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina, etc., there is a long list of achievers in the IPL that Kohli has played with and against in the IPL and yet none of these features in his two GOATs.

When Kohli was asked the question he admitted that it was a difficult one, but he chose his former RCB mate AB de Villiers and Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga as the best IPL players.

While De Villiers and Kohli have played for the RCB together and are well known to be great friends, Lasith Malinga etched his niche in the IPL as a fag end bowler who could deliver the ball spot in the depth overs and not just stop runs but get wickets. He has done this a lot of times to take his team Mumbai Indians to victory single-handedly.

AB De Villiers played 184 matches and scored 5162 runs at an average of 39.71 and a strike rate of 151.69.

Malinga had 170 wickets in 122 matches to his account at an impressive economy rate of 7.14.

Having played for RCB since the beginning of the IPL, Virat Kohli has amassed 6411 runs in 208 matches and is the tournament’s highest run-scorer.

