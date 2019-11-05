Virat Kohli pens note to 15-year-old self on 31st birthday: 'Follow your heart, chase your dreams'
Kohli refers to himself as Chiku, his childhood nickname, in the letter he addresses the importance of a journey rather than destination, the virtue of believing in himself and to always rise after falling.
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC India B beat India C by 51 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC India C beat India B by 136 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC Vs INDA India C beat India A by 232 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA Vs INDB India B beat India A by 108 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 53 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW West Indies Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by 14 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Match Abandoned
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by 21 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 5th, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 6th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 7th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 8th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Kwacha T20 Women's Cup, 2019 MAWW vs MOZW - Nov 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Kwacha T20 Women's Cup, 2019 MAWW vs MOZW - Nov 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs BIH - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs UTT - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER vs TN - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi has done well to keep India out of RCEP, but WTO-style bargaining for future entry is a good idea
-
Auto sector revival: Maruti Suzuki restarts second shift at Gurgaon facility after 4 months, hires 500 temporary workers
-
Along the Line of Control, a life marred by violence and wrenching separations
-
Donald Trump serves notice to walk out of Paris Accord on climate change even as diplomats plot to save It
-
Two days after Tis Hazari clash, lawyers go on a rampage outside Delhi's Karkardooma court, assault policeman and passersby
-
Formula 1 2019: Lewis Hamilton ignores team strategy, Red Bull's rise and other talking points from US Grand Prix
-
Delhi BJP's opposition to ghat for Chhath puja hands issue on platter to AAP; controversy angers locals
-
Panipat trailer: Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt star in yet another Ashutosh Gowariker period drama
-
Kabza, Purabi Bose's documentary, depicts how forest land diversion for mining has impacted indigenous tribes
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4555
|268
|3
|Australia
|6340
|264
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|5000
|250
India men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday and to celebrate the occasion the superstar penned a letter to his 15-year-old self, touching upon his journey as a person and a professional. In the note he posted on Twitter, Kohli shared many a lesson that he acquired in his lifetime.
Kohli refers to himself as Chiku, his childhood nickname. In the letter, he addresses the importance of a journey rather than the destination, the virtue of believing in himself and always rising after a fall.
The letter is full of instances where he urges the 15-year-old self to follow his dreams and not be afraid of taking on any challenges and worry about different people in the world who might not even know him.
The global icon also reiterates the significance of family and fact that the 'unconditional love' you receive from your loved ones is unmatchable.
Kohli, who is widely acknowledged as the fittest sportsman going around the world, tells the young self to cherish those Parathas as well.
Here is the full text of the letter:
"Hi Chiku,
First of all, a very happy birthday! I am sure you have a lot of questions for me about your future. I am sorry but I am not going to answer too many of them. Because not knowing what's in store makes every surprise sweet, every challenge thrilling and every disappointment an opportunity to learn. you don't realize it today but it's more about the journey
thenthan the destination. And the journey is SUPER!
What I will tell you is that life has big things in store for you Virat. But you need to be ready for each and every opportunity that comes your way. Grab it and when it comes and never take what you have for granted. You will fail. Everyone does. Just promise yourself to rise. And if at first, you don't, try again.
You will be loved by many and will be disliked too. By some who don't even know you. Don't care about them, keep believing in yourself.
I know you're thinking those shoes dad did not gift you today. They mean nothing when compared to the hug he gave you this morning or the joke he cracked about your height. Cherish this. I know he can seem strict at times. But that's because he wants the best for you. You feel that our parents don't understand us sometimes. But remember this - only our family loves us unconditionally. Love them back, respect them and spend all the time you can with them. Tell Dad you love him. A lot. Tell him today. Tell him tomorrow. Tell him more often.
Finally, just follow your heart, chase your dreams, be kind and show the world how dreaming big makes all the difference. Be you.
And...savour those parathas buddy! They'll become quite a luxury in years to come. 😉
Virat
Make every day super!"
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date:
Nov 05, 2019 11:48:59 IST
Also See
Virat Kohli birthday special: From heir apparent to scripting own legacy, Indian captain's journey is a tale of grit and steel
'Absolute legend, modern master', Twitter hails 'King Kohli' as Indian captain turns 31
Virat Kohli says BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly is yet to speak to him over MS Dhoni's international future