Virat Kohli pens emotional note for 'elder brother' MS Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 41st birthday on Thursday (7th July, 2022). India batter Virat Kohli penned an emotional message wishing the World Cup-winning captain on his special day.

"A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip," Kohli's wrote on social media.

A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. 🇮🇳 You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip 🎂@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/kIxdmrEuGP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2022

Kohli had made his debut for India under Dhoni's captaincy and later took the captaincy baton from him. The right-handed batter was first named the full time Test captain on the Australian tour after Dhoni's sudden retirement from the format in 2014.

The wicket-keeper later stepped down from the captain's post in limited-overs as well in 2017 and Kohli was named the new skipper.

Dhoni is the only captain to win all three ICC tournaments as the skipper. He first led The Men in Blue to a winning triumph in the T20 World Cup back in 2007 and followed it with wins in ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013 respectively. Additionally, India won the ICC Test Championship mace under Dhoni's leadership.

Kohli has been a part of the Indian team that lifted the 50-over World Cup and the Champions Trophy under Dhoni's leadership.

