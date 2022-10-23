Virat Kohli overtakes Rohit Sharma to become all-time highest run-getter in T20Is

Virat Kohli has overtaken current India skipper Rohit Sharma as the highest run-scorer in T20 internationals. Kohli achieved the feat during India’s Super 12 T20 World Cup game against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

With the feat, Virat Kohli now has scored 3794 runs, while Rohit has 3741 runs to his name in T20Is.

The ongoing T20 World Cup is crucial for Kohli as he would be hoping to produce runs consistently. The former India skipper in September ended his century drought in internationals, when he scored an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup. Before that, Kohli’s last international century had come against Bangladesh in 2019.

India won the toss in the marquee clash against Pakistan, and opted to field. Arshdeep Singh took three wickets, but Pakistan still managed to post 159/8 from 20 overs.

In reply, Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 as India scripted a memorable four-wicket win on Sunday.

After the Pakistan game, India will next face Netherlands, on 27 October.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.