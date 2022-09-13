Virat Kohli opening the innings in T20Is is a great option: Rohan Gavaskar

Former India player Rohan Gavaskar has insisted that India should give more chances to Virat Kohli to open the innings in T20Is. Kohli struck a brilliant century against Afghanistan in the Super 4 fixture of the Asia Cup 2022 while opening the innings with KL Rahul as Rohit Sharma was rested in that match.

“Look, in terms of should Virat be opening, I think it’s a great option. You look at his T20 numbers, they are outstanding. He averages about 55-57 and his strike rate is about 160. Those are phenomenal numbers. His last innings, again unbeaten innings of 122, tells you that he probably relishes opening as well,” Gavaskar said in an interaction with Sports18.

“If memory serves me right, he wanted to open or he said he wanted to open in the Indian T20 league in this edition or the last edition, he said that’s the spot I want to be. So, it’s obviously something that he wants to do. So, it’s definitely a big option for the Indian team,” he added.

The former left-handed batter was of the opinion hat Surykumar Yadav can be a perfect number three if Kohli opens the innings in the format but that will mean that KL Rahul will have to make way for the former skipper.

“It does open up those options and you’re right, SKY batting at number 3 it’s a pleasing thought. But I have to say if Virat opens, he showed what a tremendous success he is as an opener. It means one of my favourite players will have to make way which is KL Rahul,” said Gavaskar.

“Because KL Rahul, I’ve said this before, he’s an absolute class act. So look, it’s one of those tricky sorts of situations but SKY at number 3, I think that’s what we want. His numbers you know and as rightly said, he’s one of the best batters in T20,” he added.

Kohli scored his 71st international ton during the match between India and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Blue bowed out of the tournament after losing to Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super 4 matches.

