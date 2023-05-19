Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis created history on Thursday when they became the opening pair with the most runs in an IPL season. Kohli and Faf scored 172 together as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. Together they have scored 872 runs this season.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

At the end of the match, Kohli was asked about the secret behind his successful partnership with Du Plessis.

The former captain was in a good mood and joked that it was the common connection of tattoos between the openers that has led to the IPL record. He later added that batting with Du Plessis to him feels similar to batting with AB de Villiers with whom Kohli had many successful partnerships in past IPL editions.

“I think it’s the tattoos (secret behind partnership with Faf). We almost have 900 runs together this season. Very similar to how I used to feel with AB and me batting together. Just an understanding of where the game is going and what needs to be done. Having an experienced guy who’s captained at the international level – it’s been a beautiful transition for us coming together for RCB at the top and making an impact,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

IPL playoffs race scenarios: 7 teams fight for 3 spots

While Faf made 71 in the 187-run chase, Kohli scored 100 off 63 balls, his sixth ton in IPL history. He has now equalled Chris Gayle for the record of most centuries in IPL.

Reacting to the achievement, Kohli said: “Was telling the boys – the way I’m looked at as an IPL player as well is like ‘yeah, he’s fine, few impact knocks’. It’s my 6th IPL hundred. I don’t give myself enough credit sometimes because I put myself under so much stress already. I don’t care what anyone says on the outside. That’s their opinion. When you’re in that situation yourself, you know how to win games of cricket. I’ve done that over a long period of time. It’s not like when I play I don’t win games for my team. It’s playing the situation that I take pride in.”

“Quite special considering the magnitude of the game. Thought SRH got a very good score. Ball was gripping as well. We wanted a good solid start. Didn’t expect to be 172/0. But that’s how well Faf and me have played this season. Faf’s been on a different level. I’ve had a quiet couple of games. The way I was hitting in the nets wasn’t transitioning into the middle in the last 2-3 matches. Wanted to make an impact and my intent was to go after the bowlers from ball 1 – something I’ve done through the season. There was a dip but I wanted to pick my game up at the right time. Never look at past records (not great numbers against SRH).”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.