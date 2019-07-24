India were one of the favourites for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 alongside hosts England. However, the journey for Virat Kohli and Co at the global event came to an end in the semi-finals against New Zealand.

The last-four defeat to the Kane Willaomson-led side was Men in Blue's second loss of the tournament including the league stage loss to England. A formidable India played some great cricket throughout the tournament before getting caught short one step ahead of the final. The loss, as usual, led to a set of debates over the the make-up of the side and team's performance.

Close scrutiny was inevitable but the loss would have come as a blow for the Indian team which takes immense pride in their brand of cricket.

Skipper Kohli spoke about the process of moving on from the defeat in an interview given to Cricbuzz. The 30-year-old said that every setback has always been a learning experience for him.

"I have learnt most in my life from failures and setbacks. The worst setbacks have not only motivated me but also improved me as a person, made me understand the importance of those times more than the success. It makes you sit down and think about what you need to do now, build a roadmap for yourself. Secondly, these moments show you the people who are going to stand by you in tough times and the people who will jump ship," said Kohli before adding that setbacks also "builds character."

Kohli, who will be leading his side on the upcoming tour of West Indies from 3 August, spoke on various topics including the new World Test Championship, which begins for India on the tour. The Delhi boy said the new concept is taking place at the "right time" for Test cricket and added that he's excited for the challenge.

Delighted with new crop of players coming up, the India captain was also full of praise for Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Kohli added that IPL has a huge role to play in helping the young players develop their skills early. But young players come with their own set of challenges for a captain. Usually care-free in their nature, youngsters are more more prone to losing track with time.

For Kohli, imposing seniority over young players is not the way to keep them on track but to have conversation and share experiences.

"Daatne wala mahaul ab toh change room mein hain hi nahin (the culture of scolding people isn't there in the change room now.) As friendly as I am with Kuldeep (Yadav), I am the same with MS (Dhoni). The atmosphere is such that anyone can say anything to anyone. I am like walking up to people and telling them, 'dekh maine yeh galtiya kari hain, tu mat kar' (listen, I have committed these mistakes, make sure you don't do them)," said Kohli.