Though he has established himself as a star of the game across formats, Virat Kohli insists it is the ODI format that brings out the very best of him.

Former India captain Kohli made his international debut during an ODI series against Sri Lanka in August 2008 and has since gone on to make nearly 400 appearances in the two white-ball formats for the Indian team besides playing 111 Tests.

And though his fortunes in the shortest format have taken a hit over the past one year, Kohli remains a force in Tests and ODIs, with the latter in focus at the moment ahead of the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup.

The World Cup begins on 5 October in Ahmedabad, and hosts India will enter as one of the favourites despite not winning an ICC title in the past 10 years.

Talking to Star Sports, Kohli stressed on the technical challenges and the strategic decision-making skills required to excel in the format, along with the adaptability needed throughout the game.

“I love playing ODI cricket. I think for me, ODI cricket is probably the one format that tests your game completely. Your technique, composure, patience, playing the situation, and playing differently in different phases of the game,” he said.

“So, I think it tests you as a batsman completely, and I feel the ODI cricket has always brought the best out of me because I like to embrace that challenge and play according to the situation to help my team win.

“I have always tried to do that, so yeah, as I said, it gives me an opportunity to test myself regularly, all aspects of my batting, and that’s why I really enjoy playing ODI cricket,” he added.

Kohli has an excellent record in the 50-over format, averaging 66 when batting second and 48 when batting first.

His ODI career so far includes 46 centuries, 26 of which were scored during run-chases, setting a record for the most hundreds scored when batting second.

Before the ICC showpiece, India are playing in the Asia Cup and will get their campaign underway against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday in Pallekele.

Meanwhile, former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif was all praise for Kohli’s phenomenal performance lately against the Men in Green, hailing his capability to take charge, especially while chasing.

“His (Kohli’s) performance in Australia at the T20 World Cup (last year), against Pakistan, he played magnificently. He takes full responsibility and is a chase master,” he said.

“The form that he had in that World Cup was because of his performances in the Asia Cup (2022), starting from that century he hit against Afghanistan. He had a dry run before that, but after his performances in the Asia Cup, he did not stop; he won matches, even the match against Pakistan in Australia.”

While Kaif backed Kohli to continue with the same momentum, he added that the Pakistani bowlers would be under pressure to stop his free-flowing batting.

“But, the form he is in, the pressure will always be on the (Pakistani) bowlers. And, the fact that he has played the Pakistani bowlers in their last match at the T20 World Cup, he will know how every Pakistani bowler bowls.”

“Kohli will know how to play them. He will know what their strengths and weaknesses are,” Kaif signed off.

With inputs from PTI