Virat Kohli has become the highest run scorer in T20 World Cup history overtaking Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene in the process. Kohli remained unbeaten on 64 runs as India posted 184 runs against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday. It took Kohli’s tally in T20 World Cup tournaments to 1065 runs.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Jayawardene, who played his last T20 World Cup match in 2014, scored 1016 runs from 31 matches at an average of 39.07 including six fifties and a hundred.

Kohli’s run getting in the T20 World Cup tournaments began in 2012 and has continued strongly into this edition. He played a match-winning unbeaten 82 run knock against Pakistan in the opener. In the second match, he played another unbeaten innings for 62 runs against Netherlands. Against South Africa, he could only muster 12 runs. On Wednesday, Kohli scored 64 runs from 44 balls with four boundaries and a six.

As a result, Kohli has taken his runs tally at the ongoing World Cup to 220 runs from four innings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Kohli’s returns in the previous T20 World Cups have been: 185 runs in 2012, 319 in 2014, 273 in 2016 and just 68 in 2021.

Chris Gayle occupies the third spot in most run scorers at T20 World Cup with 965 runs. Rohit Sharma (921 runs) is fourth with Tillakaratne Dilshan (897 runs) in fifth place.

David Warner (781 runs), Shakib Al Hasan (729 runs) and Jos Buttler (665 runs) are the other current players in the top-10.

Most runs in ICC T20 World Cup

1. Virat Kohli – 1065 runs

2. Mahela Jayawardene – 1016 runs

3. Chris Gayle – 965 runs

4. Rohit Sharma – 921 runs

5. Tillakaratne Dilshan – 897 runs

6. David Warner – 781 runs

7. Shakib Al Hasan – 729 runs

8. AB de Villiers – 717 runs

9. Jos Buttler – 665 runs

10. Kumar Sangakkara – 661 runs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.