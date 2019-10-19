Virat Kohli might be rested for upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, says report
"It will also depend on how the skipper himself feels. He knows his body the best and if need be he can himself ask the selectors for rest," said a BCCI source.
New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli could be rested from the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, beginning on 3 November.
Kohli has been playing almost non-stop, featuring in 48 of India's 56 games since October last year. The squad for the Bangladesh series will be picked in Mumbai on 24 October.
India captain Virat Kohli could be rested for T20I series against Bangladesh. Sportzpics
"There is a possibility that Virat could be rested keeping the workload management programme in mind. But the selectors will only speak to Virat once the Test match (against South Africa) ends," a source close to the selection committee told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"It will also depend on how the skipper himself feels. He knows his body the best and if need be he can himself ask the selectors for rest," the source added.
After the first T20 in Delhi, Rajkot and Nagpur will host the second and third game on 7 and 10 November respectively.
The two-match Test series, which will be part of the World Test Championship, begins in Indore from 14 November. The second and final Test will be played in Kolkata from 22 November.
India will be hosting the West Indies in December for three T20s and as many ODIs.
Updated Date:
Oct 19, 2019 17:34:27 IST
