Virat Kohli maintains top spot; Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant surge in ICC Test batsmen rankings

Ajinkya Rahane has gained four places to reach 18th position in the ICC Rankings for Test batsmen after his knock of 80 in the second Test against Windies.

Press Trust of India, October 15, 2018

India captain Virat Kohli remains the number one Test batsmen while Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have made big gains in the latest ICC Test rankings following the home series against the Windies.

Shaw, who led India to victory in the U-19 World Cup this year, completed a memorable debut series as he finished the Hyderabad Test in 60th place, a gain of 13 slots after knocks of 70 and 33 not out. Shaw had entered the rankings in 73rd place after a century on debut.

Virat Kohli scored 184 runs in two Tests against Windies at an average of 92. AP

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant also continued his upward climb as his knock of 92 saw him gain 23 places to reach 62nd position. The Delhi batsman had started the series in 111th position and would be deriving satisfaction from the rankings gain after missing centuries in successive Tests, also dismissed for 92 in the opening match in Rajkot.

In other movements, Ajinkya Rahane has gained four places to reach 18th position after his knock of 80, while Umesh Yadav has gained four slots to reach 25th position in ICC rankings after becoming only the third India fast bowler to claim a 10-wicket Test haul on home soil.

For the Windies, captain Jason Holder has made significant gains in all departments. His haul of five 56 in India's first innings has lifted him four places to a career-best ninth position among bowlers while his first innings half-century was good enough to help him gain three slots to reach 53rd position.

Holder has also overtaken South Africa's Vernon Philander to third position among ICC rankings for all-rounders.

Other players from the visiting side to advance in the rankings include Roston Chase, whose first innings century helped gain 10 slots and reach 31st position, and Shai Hope, who has gained five places to reach 35th position.

The 2-0 series result sees top-ranked India gain one point while the Windies have lost one point, without any change of positions in the team rankings.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018

