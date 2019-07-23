First Cricket
Virat Kohli maintains No 1 spot in ICC Test batsmen rankings; Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja feature among top 10 bowlers

India skipper Virat Kohli has retained his number one position in the latest ICC Test batsmen's rankings.

Press Trust of India, Jul 23, 2019 16:53:25 IST

Dubai: India skipper Virat Kohli has retained his number one position in the latest ICC Test batsmen's rankings.

Virat Kohli finds himself on top of the batsmen's list with 922 points against his name. AP

Kohli, who last featured in India's 2-1 Test series win over Australia, is sitting on 922 points. New Zealand's Kane Williamson (913) is second and Cheteshwar Pujara (881) third in the rankings released on Monday.

In the team rankings, India remain in the first place followed by New Zealand (2) and South Africa (3) with England (4) and Australia (5) rounding up the top five.

In the bowlers' list, two Indians feature in the top 10 with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin holding the sixth and 10th spot respectively.

England pace spearhead James Anderson has been ruled out of the four-day Test against Ireland starting on Wednesday due to a right calf injury. Had the 36-year-old played the one-off Test, the second placed bowler would have got a chance to bridge the 16-point gap to Australia's Pat Cummins.

Anderson was overtaken by South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (ranked third) in November last year and subsequently by current No 1 Cummins.

In the all-rounders' list, Jadeja is the best-ranked Indian at third spot.

The left-arm spinner sits behind West Indies' Jason Holder and Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 16:53:25 IST

