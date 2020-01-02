First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy | 1st Test Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team capable of winning all tournaments, says Brian Lara

The 50-year-old left-handed batting icon was of the view that every international side sort of targets India in ICC tournaments.

Press Trust of India, Jan 02, 2020 17:36:59 IST

New Delhi: Batting legend Brian Lara believes the Indian cricket team, under Virat Kohli, is capable of winning all ICC tournaments it competes in.

The 50-year-old left-handed batting icon was of the view that every international side sort of targets India in ICC tournaments.

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team capable of winning all tournaments, says Brian Lara

File image of former West Indies captain Brian Lara. Reuters

"I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play. I think what Virat Kohli and company and the Indian team has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of target India," Lara was quoted as saying by 'India Today'.

"Everybody knows that some point of time one team is going to play that important match against India. If it's a quarter-final, semi-final and final," he added.

Under Kohli's leadership, India has reached greater heights in both Tests and ODIs but has so far failed to win an ICC tournament, fizzling out in crucial games.

The Men in Blue last won an ICC event was in 2013 when MS Dhoni-led side lifted the ICC Champions Trophy in the United Kingdom.

Regarded as one of the finest batsmen that world cricket has ever produced, Lara's 15-year-old record of 400 not out against England is still the highest individual score in Test cricket.

However, Lara feels Kohli, David Warner and Rohit Sharma have the potential to break his record.

"It would be difficult for Steve Smith to do it batting at No.4 for Australia. He is a great player but he doesn't dominate. You know a player like David Warner for sure," Lara said.

"A player like Virat Kohli, who gets in early and gets set. He is a very attacking player. Rohit Sharma on his day. So they have got quite a group of players who can do so," he added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 02, 2020 17:36:59 IST

Tags : Brian Lara, David Warner, ICC, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all